2022 Mazda CX-3

32,463 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
GS Touring AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
32,463KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC79N1602890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

905-372-1820

2022 Mazda CX-3