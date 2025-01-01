$30,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS COMFORT AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,925KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM6N0538962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,925 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
