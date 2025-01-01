Menu
2022 Mazda CX-9

58,964 KM

Details Features

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

12808846

2022 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY7N0626029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

