Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body><span style=color: rgb(37, 40, 43); font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>2022 Mazda Mazda3 GT Polymetal Gray Metallic *LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *NOT A RENTAL*, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Package AA00. Recent Arrival! ALL WHEED DRIVE TURBO I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 8605 kilometers below market average! Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.</span></body></html>

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

15,878 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo GT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY5N1522530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24047A
  • Mileage 15,878 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mazda Mazda3 GT Polymetal Gray Metallic *LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *NOT A RENTAL*, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Package AA00. Recent Arrival! ALL WHEED DRIVE TURBO I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 8605 kilometers below market average! Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 45,749 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 111,530 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 33,410 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3