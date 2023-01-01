$37,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo GT
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
15,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY5N1522530
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24047A
- Mileage 15,878 KM
2022 Mazda Mazda3 GT Polymetal Gray Metallic *LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *NOT A RENTAL*, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Package AA00. Recent Arrival! ALL WHEED DRIVE TURBO I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 8605 kilometers below market average! Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
