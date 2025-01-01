Menu
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

85,275 KM

Details Features

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS LUXURY

12725763

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS LUXURY

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPACL8N1501008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

