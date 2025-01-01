$23,488+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS LUXURY
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPACL8N1501008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2022 Mazda MAZDA3