$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo GT AWD TURBO
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,902 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN CAR
The 2022 Mazda3 Premium stands out as a compact car that seamlessly blends style, performance, and technology. This model, available in both sedan and hatchback forms, showcases Mazda's commitment to delivering a premium driving experience at an affordable price point.
Externally, the Mazda3 Premium boasts an elegant and sporty design. The sleek lines, aggressive front grille, and distinctive LED headlights create a bold, dynamic appearance. The available 18-inch alloy wheels and power moonroof add a touch of sophistication, enhancing the car's aesthetic appeal.
Under the hood, the 2022 Mazda3 Premium is powered by a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine, delivering 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive shifts. The Mazda3 Premium offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, ensuring versatile performance tailored to different driving conditions. The car's handling is precise and agile, thanks to Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus system, which enhances cornering stability and driver confidence.
Inside, the Mazda3 Premium is designed with a focus on luxury and comfort. The cabin features high-quality materials, including leather-trimmed seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The driver's seat is power-adjustable with memory settings, ensuring personalized comfort. Rear passengers benefit from ample legroom, making the Mazda3 suitable for longer journeys.
Technologically, the 2022 Mazda3 Premium is well-equipped. The centerpiece of the dashboard is an 8.8-inch infotainment display, controlled via a rotary dial. This system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mazda's connected services. A 12-speaker Bose audio system provides immersive sound quality. Safety features are comprehensive, with Mazda's i-Activsense suite offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.
Overall, the 2022 Mazda3 Premium offers a compelling package of style, performance, and advanced features, making it a standout choice in the compact car segment.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
