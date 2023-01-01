Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota 4Runner

18,458 KM

Details Description Features

$57,308

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,308

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRD SPORT-ONLY 18,458 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

TRD SPORT-ONLY 18,458 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10431285
  2. 10431285
  3. 10431285
  4. 10431285
  5. 10431285
  6. 10431285
  7. 10431285
  8. 10431285
  9. 10431285
  10. 10431285
  11. 10431285
  12. 10431285
  13. 10431285
  14. 10431285
  15. 10431285
  16. 10431285
  17. 10431285
  18. 10431285
  19. 10431285
  20. 10431285
  21. 10431285
  22. 10431285
  23. 10431285
  24. 10431285
  25. 10431285
  26. 10431285
Contact Seller

$57,308

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431285
  • Stock #: W6132
  • VIN: JTESU5JR9N5982477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 18,458 KM

Vehicle Description

This TRD SPORT has ONLY 18,458 KMS! Features: HOOD SCOOP, 20 INCH ALLOYS, X-REAS SPORT SUSPENSION, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY. ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, XM SAT RADIO READY, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Awesome Lunar Rock exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Highland...
 77,854 KM
$52,903 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma D...
 72,660 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra S...
 27,569 KM
$52,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory