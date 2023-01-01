$57,308+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner
TRD SPORT-ONLY 18,458 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$57,308
- Listing ID: 10431285
- Stock #: W6132
- VIN: JTESU5JR9N5982477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 18,458 KM
Vehicle Description
This TRD SPORT has ONLY 18,458 KMS! Features: HOOD SCOOP, 20 INCH ALLOYS, X-REAS SPORT SUSPENSION, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY. ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, XM SAT RADIO READY, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Awesome Lunar Rock exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
