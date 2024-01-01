Menu
This TRD PRO has ONLY 19,697 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES, DEALER SERVICED, FOX SHOCKS, BASKET STYLE ROOF RACK, TRD SKID PLATE, 17 INCH BLACK TRD ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, MULTI-TERRAIN CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Lime Rush exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota 4Runner

19,697 KM

Details Description Features

$67,924

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner

AUTHENTIC TRD PRO+SNOW TIRES!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

AUTHENTIC TRD PRO+SNOW TIRES!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$67,924

+ taxes & licensing

19,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTELU5JR7N5971255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 19,697 KM

Vehicle Description

This TRD PRO has ONLY 19,697 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES, DEALER SERVICED, FOX SHOCKS, BASKET STYLE ROOF RACK, TRD SKID PLATE, 17 INCH BLACK TRD ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, MULTI-TERRAIN CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Lime Rush exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$67,924

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota 4Runner