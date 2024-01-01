Menu
Account
Sign In
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota 4Runner

29,397 KM

Details Description Features

$55,792

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10875738
  2. 10875738
  3. 10875738
  4. 10875738
  5. 10875738
  6. 10875738
  7. 10875738
  8. 10875738
  9. 10875738
  10. 10875738
  11. 10875738
  12. 10875738
  13. 10875738
  14. 10875738
  15. 10875738
  16. 10875738
  17. 10875738
  18. 10875738
  19. 10875738
  20. 10875738
  21. 10875738
  22. 10875738
  23. 10875738
  24. 10875738
  25. 10875738
  26. 10875738
  27. 10875738
  28. 10875738
Contact Seller

$55,792

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR5N5991516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 29,397 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! 8,374 KM $52,903 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! 20,840 KM $67,908 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! 24,803 KM $34,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,792

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner