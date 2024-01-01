Menu
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has ONLY 20,989 KMS! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota 4Runner

20,989 KM

$56,905

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED-ONLY 20,989 KMS!

2022 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED-ONLY 20,989 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$56,905

+ taxes & licensing

20,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR6N6075762

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 20,989 KM

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has ONLY 20,989 KMS! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$56,905

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota 4Runner