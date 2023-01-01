Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota 4Runner

8,919 KM

Details Description Features

$55,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-ONLY 8,919 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-ONLY 8,919 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9730219
  2. 9730219
  3. 9730219
  4. 9730219
  5. 9730219
  6. 9730219
  7. 9730219
  8. 9730219
  9. 9730219
  10. 9730219
  11. 9730219
  12. 9730219
  13. 9730219
  14. 9730219
  15. 9730219
  16. 9730219
  17. 9730219
  18. 9730219
  19. 9730219
  20. 9730219
  21. 9730219
  22. 9730219
  23. 9730219
  24. 9730219
  25. 9730219
  26. 9730219
Contact Seller

$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9730219
  • Stock #: W5942A
  • VIN: JTENU5JR0N5971977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 8,919 KM

Vehicle Description

This SR5 has ONLY 8,919 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 8,919 KM
$55,977 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT P...
 67,742 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru WRX WRX ...
 112,286 KM
$19,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory