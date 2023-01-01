$55,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5-ONLY 8,919 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$55,977
- Listing ID: 9730219
- Stock #: W5942A
- VIN: JTENU5JR0N5971977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 8,919 KM
Vehicle Description
This SR5 has ONLY 8,919 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
