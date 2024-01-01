$41,989+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
HYBRID HYBRID XSE ONLY 19,395 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,395 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID XSE has ONLY 19,395 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, REAR SPOILER, SPORT FRONT AND REAR FASCIA, SPORT GRILLE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Supersonic Red exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
