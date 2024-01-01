Menu
This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID XSE has ONLY 19,395 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, REAR SPOILER, SPORT FRONT AND REAR FASCIA, SPORT GRILLE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Supersonic Red exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Camry

19,395 KM

$41,989

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID HYBRID XSE ONLY 19,395 KMS!

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID HYBRID XSE ONLY 19,395 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

19,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1K31AK4NU033522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,395 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID XSE has ONLY 19,395 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, REAR SPOILER, SPORT FRONT AND REAR FASCIA, SPORT GRILLE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Supersonic Red exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Camry