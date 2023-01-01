Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

21,675 KM

Details

$35,989

+ tax & licensing
$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

21,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631187
  • Stock #: W6173
  • VIN: JTDBBMBE0N3502502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,675 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-HYBRID PREMIUM has it all! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Macadamia interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

