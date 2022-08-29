Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

4,349 KM

$37,892

+ tax & licensing
$37,892

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$37,892

+ taxes & licensing

4,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267163
  • Stock #: W5763
  • VIN: JTDBAMDE1NJ058638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,349 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 4,349 KMS! This ONE OWNER-HYBRID PREMIUM has every feature! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH LUMBAR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

