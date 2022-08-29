$37,892+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$37,892
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9267163
- Stock #: W5763
- VIN: JTDBAMDE1NJ058638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,349 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 4,349 KMS! This ONE OWNER-HYBRID PREMIUM has every feature! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH LUMBAR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
