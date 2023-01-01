2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Menu
This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 9,055 KMS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

9,055 KM

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

VIN 7MUCAABG2NV028967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W6200
  • Mileage 9,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

