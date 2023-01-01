$34,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD-ONLY 9,055 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # W6200
- Mileage 9,055 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 9,055 KMS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
