2022 Toyota Highlander

37,904 KM

$55,879

+ tax & licensing
$55,879

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE-20 INCH ALLOYS+SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION+MORE!

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE-20 INCH ALLOYS+SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,879

+ taxes & licensing

37,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10059153
  Stock #: W6029
  VIN: 5TDLZRBH8NS200137

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 37,904 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for lots of power and great handling this XSE SPORT is the one for you! Features: 295 HP 3.5L V6, DYNAMIC TORQUE VECTORING AWD, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, SPORT GRILLE AND BUMPERS, SMOKED LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and very clean Cockpit Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

