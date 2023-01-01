$55,879+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota Highlander
XSE-20 INCH ALLOYS+SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$55,879
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10059153
- Stock #: W6029
- VIN: 5TDLZRBH8NS200137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 37,904 KM
Vehicle Description
If you are looking for lots of power and great handling this XSE SPORT is the one for you! Features: 295 HP 3.5L V6, DYNAMIC TORQUE VECTORING AWD, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, SPORT GRILLE AND BUMPERS, SMOKED LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and very clean Cockpit Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
