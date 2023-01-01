Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Highlander

25,094 KM

Details Description Features

$58,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID XLE-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID XLE-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10396767
  2. 10396767
  3. 10396767
  4. 10396767
  5. 10396767
  6. 10396767
  7. 10396767
  8. 10396767
  9. 10396767
  10. 10396767
  11. 10396767
  12. 10396767
  13. 10396767
  14. 10396767
  15. 10396767
  16. 10396767
  17. 10396767
  18. 10396767
  19. 10396767
  20. 10396767
  21. 10396767
  22. 10396767
  23. 10396767
  24. 10396767
  25. 10396767
  26. 10396767
  27. 10396767
  28. 10396767
Contact Seller

$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396767
  • Stock #: W6122
  • VIN: 5TDGBRCH8NS536651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 25,094 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID XLE has ONLY 25,094 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, XM SAT RADIO READY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL 8 WAY POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 23,719 KM
$47,977 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 ON...
 55,725 KM
$29,956 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra S...
 19,851 KM
$57,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory