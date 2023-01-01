Menu
This LIMITED-PLATINUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 26,742 KMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 12.3 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER REAR DROOR WITH KICK SENSOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Highlander

26,742 KM

Details Description Features

$54,994

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander

Limited PLATINUM-ONLY 26,742 KMS!

2022 Toyota Highlander

Limited PLATINUM-ONLY 26,742 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$54,994

+ taxes & licensing

26,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH0NS233100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 26,742 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED-PLATINUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 26,742 KMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 12.3 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER REAR DROOR WITH KICK SENSOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$54,994

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Highlander