2022 Toyota Highlander
Limited PLATINUM-ONLY 26,742 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 26,742 KM
Vehicle Description
This LIMITED-PLATINUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 26,742 KMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 12.3 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER REAR DROOR WITH KICK SENSOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
