2022 Toyota Highlander

12,891 KM

Details Description Features

$55,902

+ tax & licensing
XSE-20 INCH ALLOYS+SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION+MORE!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

12,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9380350
  • Stock #: W5839
  • VIN: 5TDLZRBH6NS210276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 12,891 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-XSE is a real head turner! Features: 20 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, SPORT BUMPERS, BLACK ROOF RAILS, SMOKED HEADLAMP AND TAIL LAMP SURROUNDS, SPORT GRILLE, LED AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH DISPLAY WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER HATCH, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

