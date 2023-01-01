Menu
This ONE OWNER-XLE PREMIUM is super clean! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota RAV4

47,373 KM

$39,928

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER SEATS+SUNROOF+MORE!

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER SEATS+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$39,928

+ taxes & licensing

47,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV5NW273546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,373 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-XLE PREMIUM is super clean! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$39,928

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota RAV4