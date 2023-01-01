Menu
This TRAIL EDITION is LIKE NEW! Features: 3,500 LBS TOW CAPACITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Lunar Rock w/Ice Edge Roof exterior and Mocha interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota RAV4

27,763 KM

$42,986

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRAIL EDITION-3,500 LBS TOWING!

2022 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRAIL EDITION-3,500 LBS TOWING!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$42,986

+ taxes & licensing

27,763KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV8NW248377

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 27,763 KM

This TRAIL EDITION is LIKE NEW! Features: 3,500 LBS TOW CAPACITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Lunar Rock w/Ice Edge Roof exterior and Mocha interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$42,986

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota RAV4