2022 Toyota RAV4
Trail TRAIL EDITION-3,500 LBS TOWING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 27,763 KM
Vehicle Description
This TRAIL EDITION is LIKE NEW! Features: 3,500 LBS TOW CAPACITY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Lunar Rock w/Ice Edge Roof exterior and Mocha interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
