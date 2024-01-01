2022 Toyota RAV4

Menu
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has ONLY 18,859 KMS! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

18,859 KM

Details Description Features

Limited LIMITED-ONLY 18,859 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

18,859KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV4NW249622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 18,859 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has ONLY 18,859 KMS! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

