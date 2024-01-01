$45,912+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Limited LIMITED-ONLY 18,859 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 18,859 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED has ONLY 18,859 KMS! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
