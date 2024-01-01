$39,989+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid HYBRID SE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 63,181 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-HYBRID SE features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
