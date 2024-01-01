Menu
This ONE OWNER-HYBRID SE features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota RAV4

63,181 KM

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID SE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT HERE!

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID SE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT HERE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

63,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T34WRFVXNW139918

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 63,181 KM

This ONE OWNER-HYBRID SE features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota RAV4