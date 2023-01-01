Menu
Account
Sign In
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED AWD has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 4 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, REAR DVD WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND HATCH WITH KICK SENSORS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Chateau interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Sienna

31,881 KM

Details Description Features

$64,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Passenger LIMITED AWD!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Passenger LIMITED AWD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10759457
  2. 10759457
  3. 10759457
  4. 10759457
  5. 10759457
  6. 10759457
  7. 10759457
  8. 10759457
  9. 10759457
  10. 10759457
  11. 10759457
  12. 10759457
  13. 10759457
  14. 10759457
  15. 10759457
  16. 10759457
  17. 10759457
  18. 10759457
  19. 10759457
  20. 10759457
  21. 10759457
  22. 10759457
  23. 10759457
  24. 10759457
  25. 10759457
  26. 10759457
  27. 10759457
  28. 10759457
  29. 10759457
  30. 10759457
  31. 10759457
  32. 10759457
  33. 10759457
Contact Seller

$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC3NS042642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 31,881 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED AWD has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 4 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, REAR DVD WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND HATCH WITH KICK SENSORS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Chateau interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED-NAVI+COOLED SEATS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited HYBRID LIMITED-NAVI+COOLED SEATS! 34,880 KM $44,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Limited PLATINUM-ONLY 26,742 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander Limited PLATINUM-ONLY 26,742 KMS! 26,742 KM $54,994 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE! 18,643 KM $51,973 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Sienna