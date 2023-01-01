$64,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
Limited 7-Passenger LIMITED AWD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$64,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 31,881 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED AWD has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 4 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, REAR DVD WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND HATCH WITH KICK SENSORS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Chateau interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vandermeer Toyota
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
905-372-5437