2022 Toyota Tacoma

23,752 KM

Vandermeer Toyota

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

23,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416261
  • Stock #: W6129
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN7NT056116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,752 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM has it all! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

