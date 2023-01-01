$52,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$52,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10416261
- Stock #: W6129
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN7NT056116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,752 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM has it all! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.