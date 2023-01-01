Menu
This DEALER SERVICED-DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM is LIKE NEW! Features: SIDE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD, REAR BUMPER STEP, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, MULTI-TERRAIN CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Tacoma

23,104 KM

Details

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

23,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5ANXNT056319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tacoma