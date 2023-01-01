$48,928+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$48,928
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,104 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM is LIKE NEW! Features: SIDE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD, REAR BUMPER STEP, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, MULTI-TERRAIN CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
