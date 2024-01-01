Menu
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM has ONLY 22,234 KMS! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD, SIDE STEPS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Tacoma

22,234 KM

$51,944

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-ONLY 22,234 KMS!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-ONLY 22,234 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$51,944

+ taxes & licensing

22,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN0NT007097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$51,944

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tacoma