2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM-ONLY 22,234 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,234 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM has ONLY 22,234 KMS! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD, SIDE STEPS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
