2022 Toyota Tacoma

41,187 KM

$51,232

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

41,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329017
  • Stock #: TZ010A
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN3NT007384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

