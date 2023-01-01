Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

12,441 KM

Details Description Features

$55,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$55,989

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845564
  • Stock #: W5981
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN8NT005839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,441 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM looks amazing in army green! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS AND MORE. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Chevrolet City ...
 86,503 KM
$22,916 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra P...
 59,928 KM
$55,992 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR PRE...
 46,386 KM
$27,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory