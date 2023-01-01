$55,989+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9845564
- Stock #: W5981
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN8NT005839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,441 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM looks amazing in army green! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS AND MORE. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
