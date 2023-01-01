$62,887+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR CREWMAX TRD SPORT!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$62,887
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10195497
- Stock #: W6052
- VIN: 5TFLA5DBXNX042905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,052 KM
Vehicle Description
This very clean CREWMAX TRD SPORT features: 20 INCH ALLOYS, TRD SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, TRD FRONT GRILLE, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED TRD STEERING WHEEL, TRD SHIFT KNOB, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
