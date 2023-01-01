Menu
2022 Toyota Tundra

46,052 KM

Details Description Features

$62,887

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR CREWMAX TRD SPORT!

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR CREWMAX TRD SPORT!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

46,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195497
  • Stock #: W6052
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DBXNX042905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,052 KM

Vehicle Description

This very clean CREWMAX TRD SPORT features: 20 INCH ALLOYS, TRD SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, TRD FRONT GRILLE, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED TRD STEERING WHEEL, TRD SHIFT KNOB, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

