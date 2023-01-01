$63,955+ tax & licensing
905-372-5437
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-ARMY GREEN!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$63,955
- Listing ID: 10410777
- Stock #: W6088
- VIN: 5TFLA5DBXNX009077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,733 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW this CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, 18 INCH TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS AND SHOCKS, TRD GRILLE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL 8 WAY POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Army Green exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
