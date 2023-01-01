Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tundra

53,733 KM

Details Description Features

$63,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,955

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-ARMY GREEN!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-ARMY GREEN!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10410777
  2. 10410777
  3. 10410777
  4. 10410777
  5. 10410777
  6. 10410777
  7. 10410777
  8. 10410777
  9. 10410777
  10. 10410777
  11. 10410777
  12. 10410777
  13. 10410777
  14. 10410777
  15. 10410777
  16. 10410777
  17. 10410777
  18. 10410777
  19. 10410777
  20. 10410777
  21. 10410777
  22. 10410777
  23. 10410777
  24. 10410777
  25. 10410777
  26. 10410777
Contact Seller

$63,955

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410777
  • Stock #: W6088
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DBXNX009077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,733 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW this CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, 18 INCH TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS AND SHOCKS, TRD GRILLE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL 8 WAY POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Army Green exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 36,180 KM
$36,879 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 F ...
 37,367 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 52,676 KM
$31,922 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory