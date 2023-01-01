Menu
2022 Toyota Tundra

49,020 KM

Details Description Features

$57,887

+ tax & licensing
$57,887

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX SR5-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

2022 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX SR5-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$57,887

+ taxes & licensing

49,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10431279
  Stock #: TZ207C
  VIN: 5TFLA5DB0NX002574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,020 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CREWMAX SR5 Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL 8-WAY POWER SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, owners manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

