2022 Toyota Tundra

19,692 KM

Details

$57,878

+ tax & licensing
$57,878

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX SR5-ONLY 19,692 KMS!

2022 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX SR5-ONLY 19,692 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$57,878

+ taxes & licensing

19,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431282
  • Stock #: W6126
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DB9NX055502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,692 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-CREWMAX SR5 has ONLY 19,692 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 20 INCH ALLOYS WITH A/T TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL 8-WAY POWER SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have one key, the owners manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

