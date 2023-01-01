$57,878+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX SR5-ONLY 19,692 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$57,878
- Listing ID: 10431282
- Stock #: W6126
- VIN: 5TFLA5DB9NX055502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,692 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-CREWMAX SR5 has ONLY 19,692 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 20 INCH ALLOYS WITH A/T TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL 8-WAY POWER SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have one key, the owners manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
