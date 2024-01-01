Menu
This DEALER SERVICED-CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD 6.5FT BOX is super clean! Features: TRD RUNNING BOARDS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TRD OFF ROAD SHOCKS, TRD GRILLE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL 8-WAY POWER SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2022 Toyota Tundra

46,215 KM

$57,903

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-LONG BOX!

2022 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-LONG BOX!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$57,903

+ taxes & licensing

46,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFLA5ECXNX001505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$57,903

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Tundra