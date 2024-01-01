$57,903+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-LONG BOX!
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD-LONG BOX!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$57,903
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,215 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD 6.5FT BOX is super clean! Features: TRD RUNNING BOARDS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TRD OFF ROAD SHOCKS, TRD GRILLE, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL 8-WAY POWER SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437