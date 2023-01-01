Menu
2022 Toyota Venza

17,658 KM

Details Description Features

$52,989

+ tax & licensing
$52,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Toyota Venza

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$52,989

+ taxes & licensing

17,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10202043
  • Stock #: W6065
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH8NJ100761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 17,658 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE this XLE features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 9 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITRING, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestial Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

