This HIGH COUNTRY is LIKE NEW! ONLY 4,164 KMS, ONE OWNER, 22 INCH ALLOYS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BOSE AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE! Stunning White exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

4,164 KM

$94,977

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

4,164KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKGKL5PR423995

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 4,164 KM

This HIGH COUNTRY is LIKE NEW! ONLY 4,164 KMS, ONE OWNER, 22 INCH ALLOYS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BOSE AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE! Stunning White exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

Navigation System

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

