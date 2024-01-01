$94,977+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
High Country HIGH COUNTRY-ONLY 4,164 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 4,164 KM
Vehicle Description
This HIGH COUNTRY is LIKE NEW! ONLY 4,164 KMS, ONE OWNER, 22 INCH ALLOYS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, PUSH BUTTON START, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BOSE AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE! Stunning White exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
