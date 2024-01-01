Menu
2023 Ford Bronco

58,940 KM

Details Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak 2-Door

12043729

2023 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak 2-Door

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5CH5PLB36842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U1031
  • Mileage 58,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2023 Ford Bronco