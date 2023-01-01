$34,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
17,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU202606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24082A
- Mileage 17,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
