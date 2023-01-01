Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Tucson

17,159 KM

Details Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU202606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24082A
  • Mileage 17,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 166,948 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 192,833 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS Touring for sale in Cobourg, ON
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS Touring 66,490 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson