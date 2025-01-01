Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-5

43,460 KM

Details Features

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12618945

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM3P0239450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 43,460 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 42,096 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 118,944 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2023 Mazda CX-5