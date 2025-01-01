$31,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM3P0239450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
