2023 Mazda CX-50

24,998 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

11952762

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM8PN111792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25164A
  • Mileage 24,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2023 Mazda CX-50