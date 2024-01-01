$36,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Used
24,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM8PN111792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25164A
- Mileage 24,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2023 Mazda CX-50