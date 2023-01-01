2023 Toyota Corolla

Menu
This beautiful ONE OWNER-XSE has ONLY 4,270 KMS! Features: 18 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, REAR LIP SPOILER, HEATED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl w/Black roof exterior and Black/Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

VIN 5YFB4MBE3PP159222

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
This beautiful ONE OWNER-XSE has ONLY 4,270 KMS! Features: 18 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, REAR LIP SPOILER, HEATED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl w/Black roof exterior and Black/Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Front Wheel Drive

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

