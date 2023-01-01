$34,976+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
XSE-ONLY 4,270 KMS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,270 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful ONE OWNER-XSE has ONLY 4,270 KMS! Features: 18 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, REAR LIP SPOILER, HEATED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl w/Black roof exterior and Black/Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
