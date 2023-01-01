$51,922+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid HYBRID XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+18 INCH ALLOYS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$51,922
- Listing ID: 10285500
- Stock #: W6077
- VIN: 2T3RWRFVXPW154587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 7,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This HYBRID-XLE PREMIUM is ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 5 USBS, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
