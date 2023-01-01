Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

7,074 KM

$51,922

+ tax & licensing
$51,922

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+18 INCH ALLOYS!

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+18 INCH ALLOYS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$51,922

+ taxes & licensing

7,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285500
  • Stock #: W6077
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFVXPW154587

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 7,074 KM

This HYBRID-XLE PREMIUM is ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 5 USBS, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

