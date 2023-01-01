$41,887+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-ONLY 7,557 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$41,887
- Listing ID: 10621920
- Stock #: W6171
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV7PC366220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 7,522 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD has ONLY 7,557 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
