2023 Toyota RAV4

7,522 KM

Details

$41,887

+ tax & licensing
$41,887

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 7,557 KMS!

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 7,557 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,887

+ taxes & licensing

7,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621920
  • Stock #: W6171
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7PC366220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 7,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD has ONLY 7,557 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

