Menu
Account
Sign In
This HYBRID-XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 17,297 KMS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Toyota RAV4

17,297 KM

Details Description Features

$45,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 17,297 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 17,297 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10938803
  2. 10938803
  3. 10938803
  4. 10938803
  5. 10938803
  6. 10938803
  7. 10938803
  8. 10938803
  9. 10938803
  10. 10938803
  11. 10938803
  12. 10938803
  13. 10938803
  14. 10938803
  15. 10938803
  16. 10938803
  17. 10938803
  18. 10938803
  19. 10938803
  20. 10938803
  21. 10938803
  22. 10938803
  23. 10938803
  24. 10938803
  25. 10938803
  26. 10938803
  27. 10938803
  28. 10938803
Contact Seller

$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV9PW161787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 17,297 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID-XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 17,297 KMS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID SE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT HERE! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID SE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT HERE! 63,181 KM $39,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE-ONLY 4,250 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE-ONLY 4,250 KMS! 4,250 KM $28,984 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN! 52,684 KM $51,769 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4