This ONE OWNER-DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM has ONLY 8,374 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

8,374 KM

$52,903

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$52,903

+ taxes & licensing

8,374KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN8PT024667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 8,374 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT PREMIUM has ONLY 8,374 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$52,903

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2023 Toyota Tacoma