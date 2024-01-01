Menu
This ONE OWNER-DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT has ONLY 3,313 KMS! Features: PREDATOR SIDE STEP BARS, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

3,313 KM

$49,994

TRD SPORT-ONLY 3,313 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$49,994

3,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN8PT031943

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,313 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

