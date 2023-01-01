$84,936+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Platinum HYBRID PLATINUM 1794!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # W6074
- Mileage 9,304 KM
Vehicle Description
This HYBRID PLATINUM 1794 is the one you have been waiting for! Features: ONLY 9,304 KMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS FRONT TO BACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 14 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Smoked Mesquite exterior and Saddle Tan interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
