This CREWMAX LIMITED has ONLY 20,840 KMS! Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 14 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Toyota Tundra

20,840 KM

$67,908

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$67,908

+ taxes & licensing

20,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB2PX103271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-XXXX

905-372-5437

2023 Toyota Tundra