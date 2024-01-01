$67,908+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$67,908
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,840 KM
Vehicle Description
This CREWMAX LIMITED has ONLY 20,840 KMS! Features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 14 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
