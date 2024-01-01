Menu
2024 Honda CR-V

26,085 KM

Details Features

$43,488

+ tax & licensing
11942940

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
26,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H92RH206024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25159A
  • Mileage 26,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

