2024 Honda CR-V

30,341 KM

Details Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

12055879

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,341KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H90RH203302

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 25191A
  Mileage 30,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2024 Honda CR-V